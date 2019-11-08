Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yelp were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yelp by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Yelp by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

