Yelp’s (YELP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

YELP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

