Zacks: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $60.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 10x Genomics an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Bryan E. Roberts acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. Also, Director Bryan E. Roberts acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Insiders purchased 517,500 shares of company stock worth $19,711,800 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $8,157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $251,000.

10x Genomics stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.71.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.