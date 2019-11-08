Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.92.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.99. 491,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,758. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $144.13 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

