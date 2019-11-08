Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Tenable posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

TENB opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $636,140.68. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 139,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 1,064,177 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,987,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

