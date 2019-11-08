Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

