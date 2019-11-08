Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Strong Sell

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of MLAB opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $268.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

