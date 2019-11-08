Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Strong-Buy

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 261,967 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.