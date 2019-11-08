ZCore Hits Market Capitalization of $231,891.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $24.68 and $10.39. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $231,891.00 and $725.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,443,062 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

