$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 627,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,693. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $828.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

