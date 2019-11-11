-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.34). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,688 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $27,310.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,577,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,189,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $314,960.88. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,401. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $384.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 4.12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

