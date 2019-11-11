17,400 Shares in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPL shares. ValuEngine cut Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

BPL stock remained flat at $$41.46 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $205,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

