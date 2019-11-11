178,189 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $41,569,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $40,985,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $31,662,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $19,813,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie cut shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

FOXA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. 174,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,419. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

