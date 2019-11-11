3,797 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,797 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

AAL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 120,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

