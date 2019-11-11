42,233 Shares in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.5% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SSR Mining from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

