$52.37 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $52.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.74 million and the lowest is $51.51 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $49.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $204.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.30 million to $206.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.72 million, with estimates ranging from $211.21 million to $220.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

IRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

