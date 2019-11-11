$52.37 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $52.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.74 million and the lowest is $51.51 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $49.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $204.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.30 million to $206.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.72 million, with estimates ranging from $211.21 million to $220.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

IRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.