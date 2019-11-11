8,886 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,783,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after buying an additional 982,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 529,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,527 and have sold 16,299,557 shares valued at $558,804,845. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.99. 42,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.73%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

