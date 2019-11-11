Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $58,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

ATVI stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

