Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.39.

NYSE:AYI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 184,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

