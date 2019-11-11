Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.45

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 155203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 73.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.