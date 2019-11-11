AdCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $17,392.00 and $1.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last week, AdCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 33,087,009 coins and its circulating supply is 16,593,811 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

