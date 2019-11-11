Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,638,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,837,000 after purchasing an additional 200,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,464,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,546,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ADSW stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

