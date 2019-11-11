Air Transport Services Group Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,416. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.