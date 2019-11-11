Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.58. 852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,744.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMOT. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.