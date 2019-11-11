Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,018,000 after purchasing an additional 657,595 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,850,000 after purchasing an additional 528,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.81. 4,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,622. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

