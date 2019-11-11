alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €19.00 by UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.26 ($18.91).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €16.67 ($19.38). 458,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.