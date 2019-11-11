American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.82. 384,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

