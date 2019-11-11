AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 431,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,482. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

