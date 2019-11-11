Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,230. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

