Analysts Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.39 Million

Analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post $538.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.00 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $516.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FBM. Bank of America began coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,766. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.99 million, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

