Analyzing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) and Its Rivals

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NexTier Oilfield Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions Competitors 475 1820 2284 99 2.43

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 85.70%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion $59.33 million 5.76 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Competitors $3.79 billion $274.40 million 8.43

NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.91, suggesting that their average share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0.53% 7.21% 3.25% NexTier Oilfield Solutions Competitors -6.21% -12.62% 1.39%

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions peers beat NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

