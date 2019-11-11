Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $15.50 at Wells Fargo & Co

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE APLE remained flat at $$16.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 986,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,947. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after buying an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.