ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by Commerzbank

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.42. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 116.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,515 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 192.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.