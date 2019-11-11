Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFI. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE AFI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 215,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.21. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 418,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

