Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARGGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

