Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 30,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atico Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

