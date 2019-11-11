AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,328 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,364,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. 13,574,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,526,025. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $287.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

