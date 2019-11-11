Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

ADP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.42. 1,417,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.77. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

