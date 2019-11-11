AXA Equitable’s (EQH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

EQH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 12,403,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 160.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,196 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 1,197.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,842,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $67,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

