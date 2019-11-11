B. Riley Weighs in on L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 2,499,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,532. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.