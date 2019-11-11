Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes, a GE Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Baker Hughes a GE Company, formerly known as Baker Hughes, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.21. 2,488,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,058. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $6,669,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

