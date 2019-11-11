Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.31

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 6707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

