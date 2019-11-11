Barclays Lowers Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $141.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price cut by Barclays from $165.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXO. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,418. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.48 per share, with a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 49.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,603 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

