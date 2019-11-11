Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $40,996.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 205,682,448 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.