Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 913,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. 569,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,825. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $861.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

