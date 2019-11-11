BidaskClub Upgrades The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) to Buy

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $849.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.78. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Dotts bought 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Carter Pate bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.