Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $35,621.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,454,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

