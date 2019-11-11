Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Black Knight alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.46.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 1,256,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 33.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 254,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 95.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Black Knight by 66.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Knight (BKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.