Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Now Covered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $429.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BME stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,259. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BME. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth $219,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth $259,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter worth $348,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

