BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,504.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,504 ($19.65) and last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.65), with a volume of 60155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.14. The stock has a market cap of $718.20 million and a PE ratio of -21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is -0.44%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

